Garth Brooks concert draws huge crowds in Eugene

But for one mother-daughter duo, this concert is a family affair. It’s a tradition nearly three decades in the making.
Twenty-nine years ago, Marci Murdock was pregnant with her daughter, Katie, at a Reba concert that Garth opened for in Portland. She says that was her daughter’s first Garth Brooks experience and she’s had that country love in her blood ever since. “She still loves garth to this day, so…” Marci said.
Katie Peterson explained, “It’s insane too because she just beat breast cancer. She’s been cancer free for a year so it was like we have to do it. We got fourth-row seats. Everything just fell into place to make it perfect.”
“Yeah, it was awesome,” Marci agreed.
The event not only attracted fans from the Eugene area. but also really far away. Bubba Strauss is from Cleveland and this is his 61st Garth Brooks concert. He said he’s traveled to all of his stadium shows and he’s doing it for a special cause. “This is my 61st Garth Brooks concert that I’ve seen him,” Bubba said. “I’ve been traveling to all the stadium shows. I’ve been doing what’s called ‘Veterans for Garth’ and every area that I go to or city or state I hook up with a local veterans organization and I treat a veteran to floor seats to see the concert and Jason happened to be my veteran from the area that got to go.”
Bubba said no two concerts are the same and his favorite part of each show is the different energy the area brings to the show. He also says it means the world to the veterans he gets to honor in every city he travels to. And he doesn’t anticipate stopping anytime soon.
Every person KATU spoke with said they hope Garth comes back to Autzen and soon because seeing the community come together like this is something very special.