Gary Cohn resigns as top Trump administration economic advisor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s top economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned following disputes with the president about his promise to impose steel and aluminum tariffs.
NBC News reports Cohn’s decision was reportedly due to “irreconcilable differences” based on based on the president’s tariff plan.
According to white house official John Kelly, Cohn and President Trump’s relationship has been strained over the past week since the president’s surprise move.
A person close to Cohn said the dispute made it clear he no longer had the President Trump’s ear on the economy.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2G1kVNN