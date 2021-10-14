Gary West Meats suspends jerky production

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A local award-winning, family-owned purveyor of artisan smoked meats is suspending jerky production.
Jacksonville-based Gary West Meats, in business since 1966, sent out the following statement to customers:
Thank you for being the best part of our business for the last 55 years.
Over the last 2 years, beef prices, supply shortages, and staffing have become constantly changing obstacles for our production. We regret to inform you that we are suspending jerky production effective immediately. Staffing and unstable beef prices have made it impossible to guarantee that we can fulfill production. We have decided to cease regular production. We may be able to source and produce but we are not able to guarantee it or take holiday orders.
Our retail store will remain open in Jacksonville but we are stopping jerky production, online sales, and our gifting business. We will be taking this fall season to refresh our retail site to include a bigger bottle shop (Liquor/beer/wine, where oddly supply is stable…), and the expansion of our sister business Horn Creek Farms. We hope in the new year life will resume a balance and we can once again provide you with our family’s tradition of delicious authentic smoked meats and jerky.
With sincere appreciation, Paul & Whitney Murdoch