Gas prices down due to lower demand, AAA says

(CNN) American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down $0.80 from last week to $4.80

Analysts say that’s due lower demand right now.

That could change soon, however, as July is usually the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the US is on the West Coast, in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina followed by Georgia and Mississippi.