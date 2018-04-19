Gas prices on the rise

(NBC News) – Gas prices are on the rise.
The national average for regular unleaded has increased more than 20 cents over the past month, and the trend is expected to continue.
Michael Whatley with the Consumer Energy Alliance says oil inventories in the United States are at lower levels than a year ago because of decisions made in other countries.
“Russia and OPEC cut an agreement back in 2017 that they were going to cut back on production in order to drive worldwide prices up,” he explains.
With a better economy fueling consumer spending on travel, demand for gasoline is also rising.
Motorists are being advised to take simple steps to get the most in fuel efficiency.
“Such as making sure you have proper air pressure, making sure than your car is properly tuned up, making sure that you don’t have a bunch of extra things in your trunk that you don’t need,” Whatley advises.
Even so, Americans will likely spend an extra $200 filling up this summer compared to a year ago.
