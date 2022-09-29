Gas prices on the rise in Oregon after 14 week decline

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon’s average gas price went up by 50 cents this week.

Gas prices had been declining for the past 14 weeks.

AAA said that the state is seeing its largest weekly jump with the average price now reaching $5.15.

The organization said it could be because of the refineries in California are going through maintenance.

Hurricane Ian has also impacted the Gulf Coast and created extremely tight supplies on the East Coast.

Russia’s involvement in Ukraine has caused market inconstancy because it’s one of the world’s top crude oil producers.