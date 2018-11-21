Gas thief goes up in flames

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – A thief trying to siphon gas from a U-Haul van caught himself and the van on fire early Monday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Witnesses report they saw someone running from the scene with their pants on fire.
“Siphoning gas is a very dangerous thing to do,” says Portland Fire Lt. Rich Chatman.
“When you use a rubber tube with gasoline…it creates static electricity,” Chatman explains. “That static electricity is an ignition source for those gas fumes that occur when you’re moving the gas from one tank to another.”
