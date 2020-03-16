Gatherings of 25+ people canceled, restaurants restricted to take-out only in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – In an attempt to decrease the transmission rate of COVID-19 in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown ordered new social distancing requirements Monday afternoon.
The order mandates the cancelation of all events and gatherings where there are more than 25 people. This is down from the previous social gathering limit of 250. Governor Brown urges people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, but the recommendation is not mandatory.
Restaurants and bars will be restricted to carry-out and delivery only. Patrons won’t be able to sit down and eat.
Gov. Brown’s executive order on new social distancing is effective March 17 and will remain in effect for four weeks. Any establishment that’s not following the order may face a Class C misdemeanor.