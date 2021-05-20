Gaza conflict continues even with hopes of cease fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza (NBC) – Israel launched another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip Thursday and Hamas fired more rockets at Israel, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be reached.
Reports are circulating about possible terms of a cease-fire to bring an end to the deadly cross-border conflict. After eleven days of fighting, it seems a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be coming soon. Exactly how soon, what it would look like and how long it might last are open questions.
The basic framework would be that the two sides would stop firing, that Israel would immediately stop its air campaign against the Gaza Strip, against Hamas targets, and that Hamas would stop firing rockets into Israel.
If that holds, if there is peace and quiet after this first stage, things would go to a second stage in which there would be more goods and services allowed into the Gaza Strip.
In exchange, Hamas would release the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and two civilians that Hamas has been holding as bargaining chips for situations just like this. Nobody here thinks that this is a long-term solution, but potentially we could see a significant reduction in violence and potentially even an end to this round of violence.