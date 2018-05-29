GDPR: Europe pushes back on tech privacy

(NBC News) – You might be seeing notifications and emails this week from online companies working to comply with new European privacy rules.
General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, went into effect on May 25th. The new law aims to give users more control over their personal data and how it’s shared.
“That means writing privacy policies that you can read without having gone to law school, and that means if they want to share your data for whatever reason they have to ask,” explains CNET’s Ian Sherr.
While GDPR was designed for Europeans, almost every online company is making changes to its sites and apps.
It can be tempting to just delete or ignore notifications, but experts say they may contain important information about managing your digital privacy.
“You should read the policies always read the policies,” says Kurt Wagner of Recode. “They’re going to be very helpful in explaining what you’re actually giving up to these companies.”
In many of the policy update emails, companies say simply continuing to use the service means that you accept the new terms.
Take the time to explore the new privacy controls that companies are offering.
On Facebook for instance, you can opt out of ads based on activity on other Facebook-owned products, such as Whatsapp or the Oculus virtual reality system.
