Geologists working to spread knowledge of landslide risk in Oregon

Portland, Ore. – the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) has released a new guide so you can identify and reduce landslide risks around your home.
Experts said landslides are common in the Pacific Northwest due to the steep topography and heavy precipitation. In fact, Oregon and Washington are among the most landslide-prone states in the U.S.
This winter’s heavy snow and rains have resulted in a high number of slides in the Northwest, so experts are working to better inform the public about the risks of landslides.
“Mapping and studying landslides and other hazards is an essential first step in identifying practical ways to reduce risk to Oregon’s people and communities,” said State Geologist Brad Avy.
Officials are using new techniques that are increasing knowledge of Oregon’s landslide hazards.
This better understanding has helped create a useful tool for identifying area that are susceptible to landslides: www.oregongeology.org/slido
A pamphlet for homeowners addressing landslides is available online on the DOGAMI website at http://www.oregongeology.org/sub/Landslide/ger_homeowners_guide_landslides.pdf