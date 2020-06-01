Home
George Floyd died from ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure,’ according to independent autopsy

George Floyd died from ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure,’ according to independent autopsy

News Regional Top Stories

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — George Floyd’s family attorney says Floyd died from asphyxiation due to neck and back compression, according to an independent autopsy.

Floyd died one week ago today, while in Minneapolis police custody. Cellphone video shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, despite cries from Floyd that he could not breathe.

The new autopsy results differ from the official autopsy named in the criminal complaint against Chauvin, which cited underlying health issues and potential intoxicants in Floyd’s system as factors. Forensic pathologist, Michael Baden, who also performed an autopsy on Eric Garner who died after being put in a choke hold by a New York police officer, says Floyd died from, an officer kneeling on his back and neck.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the charge against former Officer Derek Chauvin to be upgraded from third degree murder to first degree murder.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »