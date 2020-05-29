George Floyd protests continue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – On the streets of Minneapolis overnight, people gathered in the streets, outraged over the death of George Floyd. Minnesota State Police, in riot gear descended, on the area Friday morning and the Minnesota National Guard has also been activated.
State police gathered around what remains of a Minneapolis police precinct that was set on fire.
It was yet another night of major protests in the area sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd while in police custody on Monday.
Four officers have been fired.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said, “I do believe that causing the death of another with reckless disregard is a real problem and has legal ramifications.”
Also on Friday morning, a CNN correspondent and crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police while reporting live on air. The crew was later released.
Protesters in other major cities are also demanding justice, even as officials are urging residents to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Floyd’s family says they feel the pain that is fueling the anger.
Philonise Floyd is the brother of George Floyd. He said, “My story will never change. Everybody’s reacting off of pain. Black men dying every day. They’re tired of seeing the same thing every day. Everyone wants justice.”