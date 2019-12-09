Home
George H.W. Bush's grandson running for Congress

HOUSTON, Tex. (CNN) – The Bush political dynasty continues.

Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, is running for Congress in Texas.

He’s seeking to succeed Representative Pete Olson to represent Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

He announced his candidacy in a campaign video as he knocked socialism and emphasized the need for new conservative leaders.

He told USA Today in April he had initially considered running for the 7th Congressional District of Texas, a seat that was once held by his grandfather.

