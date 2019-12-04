George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family

BOCA RATON, Fla. – George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit seeking some $100 million in damages from several defendants involved in the Trayvon Martin case, including Trayvon’s parents.
Florida attorney Larry Klayman, who is representing Zimmerman, filed the suit Tuesday in Florida.
Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch coordinator, shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in February 2012. The two encountered each other in a Sanford, Florida condo community where Trayvon was visiting family.
Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the trial that followed.
The lawsuit, which names Rachel Jeantel and attorney Ben Crump as defendants, claims civil conspiracy, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, and defamation.
In a statement from Rachel Jeantel’s attorney, her testimony and relationship as defined in the trial was true.
Ben Crump called the lawsuit “unfounded and reckless” in a statement released Wednesday. He called Zimmerman’s claims “baseless imaginings.”
A news conference outlining the lawsuit is planned for Thursday in Boca Raton.
The following is a statement from Rod Vareen, attorney for Rachel Jeantel:
My client is done speaking about George Zimmerman and her involvement in the case. Her testimony at trial was accurate and her relationship with Trayvon Martin was however she defined it. George Zimmerman can file whatever frivolous lawsuit he wishes to file.
The following is a statement from Attorney Ben Crump:
I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others.
This plaintiff continues to display a callous disregard for everyone but himself, revictimizing individuals whose lives were shattered by his own misguided actions. He would have us believe that he is the innocent victim of a deep conspiracy, despite the complete lack of any credible evidence to support his outlandish claims.
This tale defies all logic, and it’s time to close the door on these baseless imaginings