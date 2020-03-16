Georgia delaying primary election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA/NBC) – The Georgia Secretary of State has postponed the presidential primary election due to coronavirus concerns.
The primary, which was scheduled to take place March 24th, has been pushed back to May 19th.
In-person early voting, which began on March 2nd, has also been halted.
Officials said one of the biggest considerations to move back the primaries was the safety of poll workers, who are often older.
The postponement comes after Governor Brian Kemp signed an emergency declaration and urged schools, places of worship and others to consider canceling large gatherings.
56 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Georgia, most concentrated around metro Atlanta.
One death has been attributed to the virus.