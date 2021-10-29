Home
Georgia GOP moves toward possible takeover of Fulton County elections

Georgia GOP moves toward possible takeover of Fulton County elections

News Politics U.S. & World Video , ,

Georgia’s Republican-led election board is inching closer to potentially taking over elections in Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold, thanks to a provision in the state’s controversial new voting law. Republicans say the move is about election integrity while Democrats call it a political power play.» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »