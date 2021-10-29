Georgia GOP moves toward possible takeover of Fulton County elections
News Politics U.S. & World Video October 29, 2021
Georgia’s Republican-led election board is inching closer to potentially taking over elections in Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold, thanks to a provision in the state’s controversial new voting law. Republicans say the move is about election integrity while Democrats call it a political power play.» Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews
Leave a Comment: