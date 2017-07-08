Georgia mother accused of killing family appears in court

Atlanta, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia mother accused of murdering four of her children and her husband, made a bizarre court appearance Friday morning.
Isabel Martinez appeared in Gwinnett County Court, smiling, praying and at one point, looking directly at news cameras and giving a thumbs-up.
The judge gave her a warning as he was reading her charges.
Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Michael Thorpe said, “Ma’am, I’m going to caution you to cut out the display for the cameras. It’s really not a good idea, probably not to your benefit.”
Through an interpreter, Martinez repeatedly waived her right to an attorney, saying “My attorney is the people.”
Police said Martinez fatally stabbed her husband, Martin Romero, and four of her children, ranging in age from 1 to 10.
A fifth child was also stabbed but survived. She is in serious but stable condition at a children’s hospital in Atlanta.
Neighbors and family members were left in shock following the gruesome discovery Thursday morning at Martinez’s home outside Atlanta, wondering what could have driven a mother to murder her children.
Godmother Maria Salazar, “I couldn’t believe what had happened. When they said there had been a tragedy I thought maybe a car accident or something. She was a little down, depressed, because of that, but we just didn’t think that it was so bad.”
“She seemed so good happy loved her kids,” said neighbor Liett Perez. “I don’t really know what happened.”