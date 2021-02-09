Georgia opens investigation into Trump’s phone call

ATLANTA, Ga. (NBC) – An investigation into former President Donald Trump’s January 2nd phone call, attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has been opened.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office has opened the investigation into Trump’s phone call, urging Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results.
Raffensperger’s office confirmed that it had opened the inquiry after it received a complaint about Trump’s conduct.
When finished, investigators will make their findings available to Georgia’s state election board, which is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats and is chaired by Raffensperger.
The board could then decide to dismiss the case, send a reprimand, or refer the case to prosecutors.
Some legal experts say trump’s call might have violated federal and state election laws but that it would be a difficult case to prosecute.