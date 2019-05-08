Georgia women find meth hidden in Lego box

STATESBORO, Ga. (NBC) – A group of women bought a box of Legos only to find thousands of dollars-worth of methamphetamine.
The three women from Georgia said they purchased the box from a consignment store in South Carolina. But when they gave it to a child to open, they discovered $40,000-worth of drugs inside.
They turned the meth over to Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies who later called the DEA.
Investigators believe the drugs may have been mailed to the wrong address because dealers often ship products to empty or abandoned addresses for pickup.