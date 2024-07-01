Get ‘Behind the Counter’ at Jacksonville’s historic Beekman Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – People in Jacksonville got a taste of the Old West and the area’s gold mining days.

Every weekend from Memorial Day through Labor Day, the 1863 Beekman Bank building, the first financial institution North of San Francisco, opens it’s doors to the public.

Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 3, costumed docents share stories of banking, gold shipping, and every day life in the 19th century.

Much of the building, including the scales and even the clock on the wall, are still in their original state from a time when it served as the social center for Jacksonville.

“Really the only place in town where everyone was welcome; rich, poor, old, young, drunk, sober.” said regional historian, Ben Truwe.

If someone had something to show off, they had received a photograph, or made a painting, or discovered a new gold outcrop this is where you’d come to see the sample of ore.

These ‘Behind the Counter’ tours are put on by Historic Jacksonville, a non-profit dedicated to preserving historic structures in Jacksonville, and bringing them to life through educational programming and activities.

Their haunted history tours start in July.

