Get your skis and snowboards ready, Mt. Ashland opens soon!

ASHLAND, Ore. – Cold, wintery weather allowed the Mt. Ashland Ski Area to open this weekend



The mountain received 33 inches of fresh snow in the last week. 12 of those inches were in the past 24 hours.

Workers are out on the mountain preparing and getting everything ready to go for the first day of ski season, which starts this Saturday, December 18 at 9 a.m. This kicks off the special 7-days a week holiday schedule that runs through January 3.

“The skiing and riding is going to be excellent with a good base covered with light powder. We are committed to offering skiing and riding to our community any time we can, and we are ready,” said Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager. “I am proud of our team’s efforts to get the ski area open. It was truly a monumental task with the short window where conditions were suitable to get our crews safely out on the mountain for setup. Just one week ago the mountain had very little snow, so we are thankful for this sizable storm.”

Upper mountain trails are ungroomed and for advanced skiers only. Trails of the Comer and Sonnet lifts will be groomed and provide easier terrain.

A press release about the opening stated, “All services will be available including lessons, rentals, retail shop, T-bar, and the Granite Grill. The popular free shuttle service begins on December 19th and runs weekends and holidays every hour, on the hour through the season departing from the Ashland Hills Hotel starting at 7 am. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-served.”