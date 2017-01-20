Ghostlight Project sets theaters as safe spaces

Ashland Ore. — The Oregon Cabaret Theater was flooded with people symbolically creating a light for dark times ahead.
The Ghostlight Project gathered people around the country outside live theaters to pledge to “…stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, disability, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”
“It’s a moment for the entire national theater community to make a pledge,” explained Oregon Shakespeare Festival Community Producer Claudia Alick. “A pledge to not only be safe spaces but brave spaces.”
The Oregon Shakespeare festival and the Oregon Cabaret Theater were dedicated as sanctuaries and set a single light to stay on as a sign that all are welcome.