Giant Oregon Ducks inflatable makes appearance at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KGW) – The Oregon Ducks are not entering Big Ten football media days quietly. They assertively made themselves known to everyone in downtown Indianapolis with a giant inflatable duck floating in the White River on Tuesday.

Oregon is one of the league’s 18 teams that traveled to the Lucas Oil Stadium to discuss the upcoming season. The Big Ten media days will be held through July 25.

The duck towered over pedestrians on a nearby bridge, creating quite a dramatic visual. As to be expected, many people have been reacting to the massive floating duck on social media.

“Puddles and the Oregon Ducks have flocked to Indianapolis,” Dale Scott said in a post on X.

“B1G-er than life,” the University of Oregon said on X while sharing a close-up photo of the inflatable duck.

Other people were amused by the spectacle.

“Ngl (not gonna lie), this is the funniest and cutest thing I’ve seen all day,” said Phillip Newsome.

“As a UOregon alum and diehard Go Ducks fan living in the Midwest, this is AMAZING!” Stacey Skrysak said.

Another person said, “That’s how you make a #B1G introDUCKtion!!!”

One person applauded the Ducks’ marketing team for winning the day by scheming such a grandiose entrance.

“The Oregon Ducks sure do know how to make an entrance! Hello, Big Ten! Oregon Ducks = marketing mavens,” Bri Amaranthus said.

“Like Coach Dan Lanning has been saying, the Big Ten is going to have to adjust to us,” said Torsten Staley.