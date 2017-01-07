Gifts stolen from foster kids organization

Grants Pass, Ore. — Bea Ryan is on the board of directors for ‘Our Foster Kids’ – an organization that helps provide supplies for foster children. In the middle of moving some of those items, Ryan’s car was broken into.
A year’s worth of hard work – gone. After thieves broke into a car full of gifts that were going to foster kids.
“I’m really sorry that somebody feels the need to go out and steal from others,” Ryan said.
She was in the middle of moving left over gifts from last Christmas into storage. But, thieves struck before she could get them there.
“Parked the vehicle in front of our house, and came out the next morning and unfortunately about 8 of the 50-gallon bins were gone,” Ryan said.
Bins filled with tablets, games and even drones — about $3,000 worth of items.
“Everything that was taken came from gifts that the public has given us,” Ryan said.
The stolen gifts would have gone to up to 30 teenagers in the foster system.
“It’s really a sad thing that this is what our community has come to,” Ryan said.
Sad, but Ryan wants you to feel anything but sorry for her or her organization.
“I live in a wonderful community. I give back to this community and I watch every single day people who from the bottom of the heart – they have nothing – they will give to someone who needs more,” Ryan said.
Ryan hopes, instead of placing blame, others might take this experience and learn from it.
“I don’t think that our community should be pointing fingers at what I’ve done differently. But we should point fingers at what we should be doing as a community to stop this behavior from continuing to happen,” Ryan said.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Grants Pass Police. If you would like to help donate to our foster kids, you can visit ourfosterkids.com for more information.