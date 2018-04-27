Girl sets up lemonade stand to help neighbors

But what’s even sweeter is her reason behind it.
“It makes it sad when they lost everything,” said Avery
Avery’s grandparents live right next door to the house that caught fire on Bowmont Circle in Medford Wednesday afternoon.
Avery had to be evacuated by fire crews.
She and her family are just fine but her neighbors aren’t. They’re without a home and all of their belongings.
Avery wanted to help. She figured out how after seeing how many people drove by to check out what had happened.
She set up her lemonade shop outside and started selling.
“For donations,” she said.
Avery’s family says they counted 70 cars in the area in 20 minutes.
Now, she’s hoping her lemonade stand will help her neighbors get back on their feet.
“It [is] helping them,” said Avery. “I’m not gonna keep the dollars.”
Avery’s original goal was $100; she’s raised more than $600.
“Avery why are you raising the money?, Avery’s mom asked.
Avery replied, “So they can buy toilets and toothbrushes and clothes.”
Avery will be selling lemonade Saturday at 11 a.m. Her new goal is to raise $1,000.