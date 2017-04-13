Home
Gladstone Police looking for 9-year-old runaway

GLADSTONE, Ore. – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway 9-year-old boy who was last seen in front of his Gladstone home.

Officers said they found a note in Samuel Lumapas’ home that indicated the boy had run away from home voluntarily. He also had packed a small backpack with clothes and his piggy bank, which held about $70.

Samuel was last seen wearing an orange sweater (pictured) with shorts and basketball shoes. He left his home on a teal bicycle while wearing a dark green helmet.

Gladstone Police describe Samuel as having brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall and weighing 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Samuel is asked to call police.

