Glass Fire burning in California’s wine country

The Glass Fire erupted Sunday and quickly consumed more than a thousand acres in Napa Valley.
Adventist Hospital in St. Helena evacuated some patients as a precaution.
“We are evacuating the hospital the patients out of an abundance of caution,” Adventist’s Linda Williams said. “We are not under immediate threat but we always want to take care of our patients in the best way we can.”
Forecasters say a strong high pressured system has kept temperatures high in the region, creating perfect conditions for forest fires, and the weather is not expected to change for several more days.
