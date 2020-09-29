Glass Fire threatens the community of Calistoga, California

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – Thousands of Californians in the northern wine country are fleeing their homes due to the Glass Fire.
The wildfire has been terrorizing residents throughout Napa and Sonoma Counties since Monday, tripling in size without any containment.
Flames brightened skies as the fire burned overnight.
At least two dozen homes have been destroyed, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
Dry wind in the area has calmed down, giving firefighters more confidence to extinguish flames. But CAL FIRE urges those with evacuation orders not to wait.
The Glass Fire is one of nearly 30 wildfires burning across the State of California.