Glendale H.S. student passes away

GLENDALE, Ore. – Glendale High School is mourning the loss of one of its own students.

School District Superintendent David Hanson announced the tragedy Monday.

He said in an email to parents and guardians that the district has activated its crisis team and has support on campus for all students and staff.

No details about the death were given in the email and an NBC5 email to Hanson asking follow-up questions wasn’t immediately returned.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells us that a student died off campus but said it didn’t have any further details to release at the time.