Glendale man arrested for child sex crimes

GLENDALE, Ore. – A Douglas County man was arrested for sexually abusing a child.
Police said on December 19, they received a report of possible sex abuse involving a minor. On December 26, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and learned the child was abused by a man known to the child.
On January 12, 48-year-old Glendale resident George Ervin Ray was arrested for assaulting the child. He was lodged in the Douglas County jail on two charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and two charges of sexual penetration in the first degree.
Police provided no further information about the case.