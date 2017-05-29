GoFundMe for “TriMet Heroes” quickly approaching goal

Portland, Ore. – A GoFundMe set up to help support the family of two men who were killed on a Portland Tri-Met bus is quickly approaching its $500,000 goal.
On Saturday, police responded to a gruesome stabbing on a MAX train in Northeast Portland.
Witnesses said before the stabbing, three men tried to calm down a suspect who was directing hate speech at two women on the train who are believed to be Muslim.
The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the men in neck.
Two of the men died as a result of the stabbing, 53-year-old Ricky Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland.
The third stabbing victim, 21-year-old Portland resident Micah David-Cole Fletcher, is expected to survive.
The Ashland mother of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche posted a goodbye to her son on Facebook.
“Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, My dear baby boy passed on yesterday while protecting two young Muslim girls from a racist man on the train in Portland. He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever.”
A GoFundMe page set up for the families of the victims has raised nearly $420,000 in just two days–only $80,000 shy of the $500,000 goal.
Nick Zukin, the man who started the GoFundMe, said hopefully the goal is just a starting point. “They will certainly need more than this. And no amount of money will ever lessen their heartbreak.”
You can visit the GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/tri-met-heroes