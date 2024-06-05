GoFundMe launched for Tony’s Italian Kitchen after truck catches fire

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A local food truck owner is asking for the community’s help after his truck caught fire.

Anthony Lo Monaco is the owner and operator of Tony’s Italian Kitchen based out of the Sams Valley and Gold Hill area.

He says he was on his way to work last week when an electrical fire broke out in the engine bay of the truck.

The fast actions of community members standing by saved most of the truck, apart from the electrical.

“How I got this business started was from the local community donating, helping me out, giving me ideas,” said Anthony.

Recipes that were multi-generations from my great-grandfather, to this situation now that I accrue which is once again trying to rely on the local community to help me move forward.

Lo Monaco says he’s meeting with mechanics and hopes to have the truck running again in the next couple days.

There is a GoFundMe for community members who would like to support Tony’s Italian Kitchen in getting back on their wheels.

