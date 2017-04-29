GoFundMe page to support Jackson County K-9’s

Jackson County, Ore. — A local woman has created a GoFundMe page to support three K-9 deputies who work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The site has a goal to raise $7,500. The page said the money would go towards at least one K-9 bulletproof vest. If they exceed their goal, organizers hope to build comfortable, outdoor shelters for the animals to come home to.
