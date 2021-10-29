GoFundMe set up for Central Point crash survivor

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Half a dozen high school-aged kids were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Central Point.
Central Point police say just after 1:00 p.m. on October 26, a car with six teens inside crashed near Hazel Street and North 6th Street a few blocks from Crater High School.
A GoFundMe* was set up for one of the crash survivors, Kallie Michaelis. She’s reportedly at Oregon Health Sciences University in “very critical condition” awaiting several surgeries, according to the GoFundMe page.
The fundraiser’s organizer made the following statement: “On Tuesday, October 26th, Kallie was involved in a critical car accident near Crater High School. She suffered severe injuries to her skull, face and neck. She was transported via helicopter to OHSU Hospital in very critical condition. She has multiple injuries being addressed at OHSU and will undergo several reconstructive surgeries very soon. Both mom, Megann, and dad, Kyle, are by her side and will continue to be until she leaves OHSU. I am asking that family, friends, and the community come together to pray for Kallie and her family in this difficult time. I also am asking for any donations you can spare to help this family with the exorbitant medical expenses and loss of wages. This family needs our help and prayers in a very big way.”
At the time this article was published, the GoFundMe was at over $13,000 of the $20,000 goal.
The Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team has taken over the investigation into the crash. Central Point Police released no further information about the incident.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.