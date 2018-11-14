GoFundMe started for Paradise P.D. members

PARADISE, Calif. – The people assigned to serve and protect the community of Paradise were not immune to the devastating consequences as the Camp Fire swept over the community. Now, they’re the ones asking for help.
18 members of the Paradise Police Department lost their homes in the fire. It’s a relatively small portion of the estimated 7,600 residences destroyed, but the men and women who serve with the department worked around the clock keeping the community safe, even as they were losing their own homes.
“We now need to come together and show these dedicated officers and support staff how much we value and appreciate them,” the Paradise Police Officers’ Association said. “These brave employees proudly serve a supportive, diverse community. Paradise is the second largest city in Butte County. The police department has worked around the clock to protect citizen lives and property within the Town of Paradise during and after the Camp Fire.”
The officers’ association started a GoFundMe page to collect money that will be distributed equally between all employees who lost their homes. If you’d like to do donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/paradise-police-camp-fire-relief