Gold Beach man sent to federal prison for possessing child porn

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Gold Beach man was sentenced to federal prison Monday after receiving and possessing child pornography.

38-year-old Timothy Shaw Lair was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in July of 2019, the McMinnville Police Department notified the FBI of an IP address in Gold Beach that had accessed and downloaded child pornography.

In November of that same year, FBI agents searched Lair’s bedroom and discovered child pornography on his computer.

Police say a forensic examination of Lair’s digital devices revealed dozens of images and videos depicting child sex abuse.

Lair pleaded guilty to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography in August 2021.