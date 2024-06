GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Gold Beach is now more accessible with the recent installation of mobility, or ‘mobi’ mats.

The mats are rolled out and secured, creating temporary pathways across the soft sand.

They help beach goers get down to the water and the harder sand. Which is great for anyone on wheels or for those who just want more stable footing.

They’ll be at South Beach Park all summer and into September.

