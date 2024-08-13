Gold Hill area basketball coach arrested for luring a minor

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A private basketball coach is behind bars for inappropriate conduct with an underage child.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Geordan Victor Sanchez Edmond of Gold Hill was arrested Monday on charges of luring a minor.

The sheriff’s office says Edmond has given private basketball lessons to children in the Gold hill area for the past few years.

Detectives suspect there may be other victims. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 541-774-8333.

