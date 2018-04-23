Gold Hill family loses everything in fire

For the past two years, Brandon and Jessica Campfield have been trying to fix up their property to build a home for their family.
“We’ve been making improvements to the road, trying to get ready for a home site,” said Brandon.
The two were working Sunday afternoon when they heard their kids screaming.
“Our 13-year-old says he saw flames in the camper, he went inside and saw flames hitting the ceiling. He grabbed our four-year-old out,” said Brandon.
No one was hurt but the family did lose nine cats.
“They keep asking us where this toy is, where this blanket is, where their animals are,” Brandon said. “It’s hard. Everything we spent the last few years building is gone.”
Neighbors tried putting out the flames, unfortunately, the family couldn’t salvage anything inside.
“All their memories, all their childhood memories, their ultrasound pictures are gone,” Brandon said. “I think we need more time before we go back. It was really rough going through what was left, the ash, trying to find something that may have made it.”
Now the family is trying to stay positive and hope they can start rebuilding their home in the near future.
“We’re just taking it hour by hour, working up to one day at a time.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can find the link here.