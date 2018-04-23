Home
Gold Hill family loses everything in fire

Gold Hill family loses everything in fire

Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

Gold Hill, Ore.- A Gold Hill family is trying to figure out their next steps after losing everything in a fire Sunday.

For the past two years, Brandon and Jessica Campfield have been trying to fix up their property to build a home for their family.

“We’ve been making improvements to the road, trying to get ready for a home site,” said Brandon.

The two were working Sunday afternoon when they heard their kids screaming.

“Our 13-year-old says he saw flames in the camper, he went inside and saw flames hitting the ceiling. He grabbed our four-year-old out,” said Brandon.

No one was hurt but the family did lose nine cats.

“They keep asking us where this toy is, where this blanket is, where their animals are,” Brandon said. “It’s hard. Everything we spent the last few years building is gone.”

Neighbors tried putting out the flames, unfortunately, the family couldn’t salvage anything inside.

“All their memories, all their childhood memories, their ultrasound pictures are gone,” Brandon said. “I think we need more time before we go back. It was really rough going through what was left, the ash, trying to find something that may have made it.”

Now the family is trying to stay positive and hope they can start rebuilding their home in the near future.

“We’re just taking it hour by hour, working up to one day at a time.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family. You can find the link here.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics