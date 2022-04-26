Gold Hill home destroyed in fire

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A Gold Hill home was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 3:00 a.m. on April 26, a mobile home caught fire at Gold Hill Mobile Estates.

The homeowner, who reportedly didn’t have working smoke alarms, was awakened by thick smoke filling his residence. The smoke was so thick that he was forced to crawl out by feeling his way toward the door just before the structure was fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames before they spread to neighboring homes, but some of them were damaged by the heat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.