Gold Hill man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police are looking for anyone who may have been victimized by a man accused of sexually abusing juveniles.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, detectives arrested 23-year-old Ethan Lavelle Williams of Gold Hill for multiple sex crimes involving three juvenile victims.

He’s now behind bars in the Jackson County Jail charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, luring a minor, and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

“JCSO SVU detectives believe there may be other victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call SVU Detective Wenzel at (541) 770-8928.”

The case remains under investigation and no further information was released.