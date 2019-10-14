Gold Hill mom arrested for DUII crash

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local mom was arrested after a crash that sent her two sons to the hospital.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of October 13, 31-year-old Amanda Leigh Knutson of Gold Hill was driving on Kirtland Road with her two sons, ages 6 and 10.
When she neared the intersection of High Banks Road, Knutson crashed, JCSO said.
According to investigators, Knutson’s 6-year-old son was ejected from the vehicle. The family was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
JCSO said Knutson was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.