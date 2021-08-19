Gold Hill murder suspect in custody

GOLD HILL, Ore. – A suspect is in custody after a murder in Gold Hill.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday afternoon, there were gunshots, screaming, and people fleeing an address in the 500 block of Gustaf Street.
When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Thomas James Watters of Gold Hill unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
About 20 minutes after the incident, the suspect was found and detained without incident. That suspect was identified as 18-year-old Wiley River Foxx of Gold Hill. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
No further information was provided by investigators.