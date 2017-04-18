Gold Hill residents concerned about water quality

Gold Hill, Ore. — After a new advisory Monday, Gold Hill residents are concerned the water issues in their town are not over.
Workers for the city of Gold Hill were going door to door handing out a ‘Notice of Interruption’ of water service and gallons of water.
“A guy gave me this paper,” Gold Hill resident Brianne Feighner said.
Brianne Feighner is one among several people who received a ‘Notice of Interruption’ of water service on Monday.
“Well I’m glad that they told us and they gave us jugs of water,” Feighner said.
The interruption is for a limited area from Dardanelles to Gustaf Streets between 4th and 5th Avenues.
Residents like Feighner were told the city’s public works department will be replacing a broken waterline used for potable water service Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
That means their water will need to be turned off.
“It’s a little difficult because I do have kids so when you have kids and the water is getting shut off… I mean I’m probably gonna go to my parents house or something tomorrow,” Feighner said.
While she’s thankful for the notice, Feighner says she’s worried about her four-year-old child as she doesn’t think the water-quality problems are over.
“I’ve been really concerned that the new mayor and city staff aren’t being forthcoming because the last mayor kept giving us boil orders to protect us and now it just smells so heavy like bleach I get a sore throat,” Feighner said.
In addition to the bleach smell, she’s also heard complaints from other residents saying the water is discolored and some have gotten sick.
“Luckily I haven’t gotten sick… or my kids,” Feighner said.
Now she’s hoping the water problems will end soon and the city will continue to be honest.
Earlier Monday afternoon the mayor refused an interview.
NBC5 was unable to reach her later for response to the community concerns.