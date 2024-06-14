Golden City Days event kicks off this weekend in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – Folks can reconnect with some of California’s rich history in true western style this weekend.

Yreka’s Golden City Days annual event is back. It’s the city’s unofficial kickoff to summer as well as a way to experience Yreka in a whole new way.

There will be a western obstacle course, a mechanical bull, and a gold nugget hunt for kids to really dig deep for their western roots.

Plus there’s live music, a drum circle, and food trucks.

“Golden City Days has always given us that opportunity to come together, learn about the diverse cultures, the communities, and the industries in the area,” said Discover Siskiyou’s Amanda Brown, “and it gives us a chance to come together and truly celebrate all we are, in the past, present, and future of Yreka.”

The festival starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The two day event is completely free.

