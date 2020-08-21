‘Golden State Killer’ sentenced to life in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – The serial killer and rapist known as the “Golden State Killer,” Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., was sentenced to life in prison Friday.
The former police officer admitted to killing 13 people and raping dozens of women in a series of attacks all over the state in the ’70s and ’80s. But he wasn’t arrested until 2018 after DNA testing linked him to the crimes.
Over three days this week, dozens of survivors and families of victims took the chance to talk directly to the 74-year-old in court.
On Friday, a judge sentenced DeAngelo to life in prison without parole.
DeAngelo apologized to his victims’ moments before the sentencing was announced.