“Golden State Killer” suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/NBC News) – Police in California have arrested a man suspected in a series of rapes and murders that occurred in the 1970s and 80s.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested overnight on suspicion of two counts of murder in the case of Brian and Katie Maggiore, who were killed in February 1978, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. DeAngelo is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Jail.
Over the last few days, information began to point toward DeAngelo, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said. Investigators began surveillance and collected discarded DNA that confirmed they had the man they were searching for since the late 1970s.
Known as the East Area Rapist, the Golden State Killer and the Original Night Stalker at different points in the investigation, DeAngelo was believed to be responsible for at least 12 homicides, at least 50 rapes and 150 burglaries in multiple California counties.
