Golden State Killer suspect loses bid to halt DNA collection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – The suspected Golden State Killer has lost a bid to halt more DNA collection.
Prosecutors want to collect more of Joseph James DeAngelo’s DNA in their investigation of 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970’s and ’80’s.
DeAngelo’s public defender had asked a Sacramento court to stop prosecutors from taking more fingerprints, DNA evidence and photos of his body because their search warrant was obtained before his arrest and arraignment last week.
The defense said prosecutors effectively were asking their client to incriminate himself.
Prosecutors argued the evidence they want is not “testimonial in nature.”
The county superior court judge ruled Thursday prosecutors can proceed.
DeAngelo attended Thursday’s hearing in a wheelchair. He wore handcuffs and said nothing.
He’s due back in court May 14th.