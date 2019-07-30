Home
Golden Wok robbery suspect in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A man arrested for allegedly robbing the Golden Wok on Saturday appeared in court on Monday.

Officers were called to an armed robbery in progress at the restaurant just after nine.

Police say they arrived in less than a minute and found 57-year-old Richard Eric Scriven inside.

They say he didn’t obey commands and challenged officers. Officers were able to tase him and take him into custody.

Scriven was charged with robbery and resisting arrest.

In court, a public defender pleaded “not guilty” on his behalf.

His bail is set at $50,000 dollars.

